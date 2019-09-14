IFA 2019: Sonos bet on Bluetooth with new Move speaker

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

Sonos has shown off their first Bluetooth-enabled wireless speaker.

Branded the Sonos Move, the portable speaker looks to take the Sonos experience to new fronts. Unlike previous speakers, it's designed to be play music outdoors, wirelessly and over Bluetooth connections when Wi-Fi isn't available.

“Since the very beginning, Sonos has been giving listeners unparalleled freedom of choice. Our platform

gives you the freedom to play any song you want, any way you want,” said Patrick Spence, CEO, Sonos.

“Move takes freedom of choice to the next level. For the first time, you can take Sonos anywhere. Move marks the beginning of a new era for Sonos—one where brilliant sound not only fills your home, but extends to every part of your day.”



The Sonos Move is also splash, dust and drop resistant. To touch, it's a little heavier than most Sonos speakers and a lot more ruggedized. It's even got a carry handle.

As for battery life, Sonos say you'll get about ten hours of playback per charge.

In Australia, the Sonos Move will be priced at AU$299.

The company announced a new, cheaper version of the Sonos One.

Called the Sonos One SL, it strips out the microphones and smart assistant functionality. Essentially, it looks like it'll succeed the Sonos Play:1 - which is a few years old at this point and due to be phased out.

In Australia, the Sonos One SL is priced at AU$269.

Our take? The biggest question here isn't whether the Sonos Move sounds good, it's whether the Sonos One sounds good enough that the prestigous brand can compete with the more-established players of the party speaker space. We'll have to wait and see to find out.

The Sonos One SL and Sonos Move are available for preorder now and will launch in Australia on the 26th of September.

