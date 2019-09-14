Samsung's Galaxy Fold is finally on-sale

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's first foldable is finally a thing you can throw money at.



Samsung say the Fold will be initially available in Korea from September 6, with France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., and other regions to follow.

Samsung Australia tell us that the Galaxy Fold will launch in Australia with local pricing and availability to be confirmed closer to local launch.

There are two colors to choose from - Cosmos Black and Space Silver - and a "5G-ready" model on the table for some countries as well.

As you may or may already know, the Galaxy Fold is Samsung's first foldable. It boasts a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display on the inside and a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the outside. Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold has a 7-nanometer Exynos processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage.

You also get a total of six cameras. There's a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) cover camera, a dual-lens selfie cam (10-megapixel f/2.2 + 8-megapixel f/1.9) and a triple lens configuration on the back (16-megapixel f/2.2 + 12-megapixel f/1.5 & f/2.4 dual-aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 + ToF).

Samsung say that they improved the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction following durability concerns raised ahead of the product's original April launch. They also say that Fold-owners will have access to specialized customer care services, such as one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub.

“The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we’re excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

“Consumers have responded positively to larger screens, and the Galaxy Fold’s revolutionary form factor offers a bigger, more immersive screen without sacrificing portability. This is what we call innovation of new mobile experience in action.”