Overwatch is coming to the Switch

Calling all heroes

(PC World) on

Credit: Blizzard

Blizzard's hero shooter is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition will be available from October 16 in Australia and New Zealand through both retail and the Nintendo eShop.

Of course, it's worth noting that the game won't really be on a cartridge. Buying Overwatch: Legendary Edition through retail is just going to get you a download code for the game (plus a few other goodies).

And whether you buy it on the eShop or not, Overwatch's Switch port will feature all the same modes as the other versions of the game plus "more than three years’ worth" of content updates and gameplay enhancements" and new gyroscopic motion controls. 

According to a Blizzard spokesperson, "Overwatch Legendary Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch with all the heroes, maps, modes, and game updates currently available on other platforms, providing Nintendo Switch players with the complete Overwatch experience."

The gameplay trailer, which debuted during the most-recent Nintendo Direct, even features the game's newest playable character Sigma.

You'll also get 15 bonus skins plus a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, which you'll need to actually play the game - though the practice and AI modes should work offline. 

The skins thing is also nice, since you won't be able to bring over your skin collection from any other platforms nor does it look like will there be any cross-play.

Players who pre-purchase Overwatch: Legendary Edition by the game’s 16 October launch will also receive the Noire Widowmaker skin and Nintendo Switch players who log in to Overwatch before the end of 2019 will also receive a bonus Golden Loot Box. 

Overwatch: Legendary Edition will be available from October 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

Fergus Halliday
