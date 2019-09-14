IFA 2019: Bose's new smart speaker is a smarter SoundLink Revolve

It even has a handle

(PC World) on

Credit: Bose

Bose have announced their new Portable Home Speaker, a smart speaker that'll work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri and Spotify.

“Every Bose smart speaker is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, but the Portable is the first to offer a rechargeable battery — along with a short list of features everyone wants and loves,” said Ben Burns, senior product manager for Bose speakers. 

Bose claim that a full charge will net you about twelve hours of battery life. 

“We lived with it like anyone else would — with our families and friends, away from work — to make sure it was the kind of product we wanted to use, day after day. It was. And we think people who take it home will feel the same way.” 

Design-wise, the new Bose Portable Home Speaker looks pretty similar to the previous Bose SoundLink Revolve. It's IPX4 rated against splash and dust damage and even features a similar handle. 

Under the hood, the speaker boasts three passive radiators, a high-excursion driver and a proprietary deflector. Again like the SoundLink Revolve, it utilises a 360-degree design that promises to blast sound across the entire room rather than in just one direction. 

As you might expect, Bose are talking up the bass. According to them "the new Portable speaker delivers improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size." 

Is that really the case? We'll have to wait and hear it for ourselves first.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is available for pre-order today in two colors: Triple Black and Luxe Silver. In Australia and New Zealand, it'll hit retail on September 26 at price-point of AU$499 and NZ$579 respectively.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.


Fergus Halliday
