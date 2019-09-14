IFA 2019: Lenovo's new ThinkBook laptops preach simplicity, efficiency and affordability

(PC World) on

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has announced two new ThinkBook laptops at this year's IFA.

Pitched as cheaper takes on what you'll find in the company's latest ThinkPad laptops, the new ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are pitched at small and medium businesses who want clean design, decent specs and an affordable price-point. 

The ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 feature 10th Gen Intel Core processors, PCIe SSD storage and DDR4 RAM. Some models will even feature Intel's Optane memory. The new ThinkBooks will also feature one-step unlock and a new Smart Power Button with a built-in fingerprint reader.

Lenovo are also updating the previously available ThinkBook 13s and 14s with 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

In total, there are now four models on offer - separated by both pricing, specs and display size.

"ThinkBook is not just another laptop line-up. We designed ThinkBook specifically for the new workforce which comprises of Gen Z and millennials, with features and design that make it as easy and responsive as a smartphone,” said Eric Yu, senior vice president and general manager, Lenovo SMB segment. 

“Not just that, ThinkBooks also ensure business-class performance and security needs are met, which frees the SMB IT manager from many hassles."

Australian pricing and spec configurations for the new ThinkPad 14 and 15 are to be confirmed but both will be available from the 19th of October alongside Lenovo's new Yoga laptops.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.

Tags LenovoThinkBook

