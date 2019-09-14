IFA 2019: Samsung look to boost 8K adoption with a new 55-inch model

Credit: Samsung

If you're keen on getting into 8K early but don't necessarily want a TV that's over 80-inches wide, Samsung are looking to lure you in with a new 55-inch 8K QLED TV.

Announced at this year's IFA in Berlin, the new 55-inch 8K is significantly smaller than their previous 82-inch offering. Despite this smaller form-factor, it's still loaded with plenty of tech and powered by the same Quantum AI processor.



“Ever since Samsung’s original black and white TV launch nearly 50 years ago, we have been introducing cutting-edge technologies across our consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile businesses,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Samsung Europe.

“Samsung will continue to build the legacy of the company and bring life-changing innovations to our customers.”



Samsung Australia told PC World that the Samsung's 55-inch 8K TV would come to Australia but have announced no specific time-frame or price-point as of yet.

Our take? Samsung's efforts to offer 8K TVs that aren't enormous might not feel game-changing but it's still a significant one in the larger story around the adoption of the format.