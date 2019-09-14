Bixby remains MIA at Samsung's IFA press conference

(PC World) on

galaxy-home-wood-100789338-orig.jpg

galaxy-home-wood-100789338-orig.jpg

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Samsung had a lot to say at their IFA press conference about their ecosystem of smarter and better tech but seemingly-nothing to say about the smart assistant they once claimed would tie it all together.

Despite being the star of the company's 2018 IFA press conference, Samsung's Bixby smart assistant and Galaxy Home smart speaker didn't even get a mention during this year's kick-off press conference.

Initially arriving alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8,  Bixby has had a troubled history. 

It launched in 2017 to a decidedly-mixed reception. It was not as reliable as the Google Assistant, nor was the ecosystem around Bixby as expansive or useful as Amazon Alexa. Bixby has gotten better since then but it's never really escaped the perception of being the lame duck of the smart assistant world. 

The Galaxy Home smart speaker has had a similarly rocky time.

Samsung CEO DJ Koh previously told CNET that the Galaxy Home was due to land in April 2019. Then, after it didn't, Samsung adjusted their plans and told The Verge that the speaker would arrive by June. It didn't. So Consumer Electronics CEO, Kim Hyun-suk clarified to the Korea Herald that the Bixby box was definitely still happening and totally going to launch in middle of the second half of the year.

Ordinarily, Samsung not mentioning one of their many services wouldn't be such a big deal. However, It follows on from last month's Unpacked hardware event - where Bixby was also conspicuously absent - and last year's IFA, where Bixby was being positioned as the glue that'd tie their entire ecosystem together. 

This year's Note 10+ also abandoned the unpopular Bixby button that's been a staple of their smartphone design for generations. Samsung aren't even talking about how Bixby is improving in the way they have previously.

Our Take? This time last year, it felt like Samsung were framing Bixby as their challenger to the dominance of Amazon and Google in the smart speaker arena. These days, it feels like they're reluctant to even invoke its name. The Galaxy Home speaker might be the product that refuses to die but Bixby looks to have left all but the smart assistant narrative. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungBixby

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?