IFA 2019: Ecovacs rev up new flagship Ozmo 950 robo-vac

Credit: Ecovacs

Ecovacs have kicked off this year's IFA with a new flagship robot vacuum cleaner that has already been awarded the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award for its Mapping Technology.

Promising to deliver a "Nothing Missed" cleaning experience, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 950 boasts new multi-floor mapping technology and an impressive three hours of battery life. An key advancement on previous Deebots, the Ozmo 950 is able to scan and store multiple maps of a home's different levels and then customise the cleaning process once it identifies its current location.

The Deebot Ozmo 950 also features an upgraded "Floating Brush" that allows it to effectively sweep cracks up to 4mm deep and a new Max+ Mode that boosts suction power - allowing to deal with stubborn dirt and deliver better results than earlier models would have.



“Ecovacs Robotics designed the Deebot Ozmo 950 to meet growing consumer demand for a smarter, more affordable vacuum robot with premium features that include vacuuming, mopping and smart-home capabilities and we are excited to be launching this shortly in Australia,” said Karen Powell, Country Manager for ECOVACS ROBOTICS Australia and New Zealand.

“By combining intelligent mapping, navigation technology, energy-efficiency, automated mopping capabilities and new designs for the robots to enhance mobility, our robots ensure that the always missed spots can be well taken care. Ecovacs robots are already the first choice of over 15 million families around the world, are we’re delighted that an ever-growing number of Australian households are among them.”

The Deebot Ozmo 950 will be launching in Australia in October 2019. Ecovacs say that local pricing and availability will be announced closer to local launch.




