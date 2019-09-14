Huawei strike back with new $399 Y9 Prime

Credit: Huawei

Huawei have introduced a new installment in their budget friendly Y-series of smartphones.

The new Huawei Y9 Pro runs on a Kirin 710F processor, Android 9, Huawei's EMUI skin and a 4000mAh battery. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and a fierce-looking triple lens (16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel).

Finally, there's a pop-up selfie camera (16-megapixel), which lets the Y9 Pro to offer a notchless 6.59-inch FullView Display. Huawei say this mechanism has been tested to withstand 100,000 repetitions and can bear up to 15kg of weight.



Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group in Australia, Larking Huang, says that the company are “excited to launch The Y9 Prime which I believe is one of the best value devices in market for under $400."

"The phone is jam-packed with great features including a 16MP front facing pop-up camera, triple rear camera system, long battery life and a 6.59-inch, notch-free HD display. Aussies of all ages will love this phone,” Huang said.



Our Take? On paper, these are some pretty impressive specs and the price-point puts the Y9 Pro in firm competition with fare like Oppo's Reno Z and the Google Pixel 3a. However, this is a Huawei phone and in light of the on-going Huawei-Android drama, it's really difficult to gauge how that might or might not affect its appeal for Australian consumers.



The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is available from this week in two colors (Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue) at an RRP of $399 through JB Hi-Fi.