Huawei strike back with new $399 Y9 Prime

(PC World) on

Credit: Huawei

Huawei have introduced a new installment in their budget friendly Y-series of smartphones.

The new Huawei Y9 Pro runs on a Kirin 710F processor, Android 9, Huawei's EMUI skin and a 4000mAh battery. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and a fierce-looking triple lens (16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel). 

Finally, there's a pop-up selfie camera (16-megapixel), which lets the Y9 Pro to offer a notchless 6.59-inch FullView Display. Huawei say this mechanism has been tested to withstand 100,000 repetitions and can bear up to 15kg of weight.

Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group in Australia, Larking Huang, says that the company are  “excited to launch The Y9 Prime which I believe is one of the best value devices in market for under $400."

"The phone is jam-packed with great features including a 16MP front facing pop-up camera, triple rear camera system, long battery life and a 6.59-inch, notch-free HD display. Aussies of all ages will love this phone,” Huang said.

Our Take? On paper, these are some pretty impressive specs and the price-point puts the Y9 Pro in firm competition with fare like Oppo's Reno Z and the Google Pixel 3a. However, this is a Huawei phone and in light of the on-going Huawei-Android drama, it's really difficult to gauge how that might or might not affect its appeal for Australian consumers. 

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is available from this week in two colors (Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue) at an RRP of $399 through JB Hi-Fi.

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HuaweiHuawei Y9 Pro

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?