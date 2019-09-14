IFA 2019: Sennheiser introduce third generation Momentum Wireless headphones

(PC World) on

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser's popular Momentum Wireless headphones are getting more than a face-lift.

At this year's IFA, the German audio brand are refreshing their Momentum Headphone Wireless headphones. The new model boasts new features like Auto On/Off and Smart Pause along with the usual set of Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparent Hearing modes. These features work more or less how they sound and bring the new Momentum Wireless headphones more in-line with similar noise-cancelling headphones from brands like Sony, Jabra and Bose.

The new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless also come with plenty of smarts. They support NFC pairing and will play nice with all three major voice assistants through a dedicated button. Under the hood, the headphones boast Bluetooth 5 connectivity and support for codecs including aptX, AAC, SBC and aptX Low Latency.

At launch, only a single color will be on offer: black. However, in November, Sennheiser say they'll be introducing a sandy white color variant.

Our Momentum range has been synonymous with a unique blend of superior sound quality, progressive technology and remarkable craftsmanship, and with the third generation, we are bringing this contemporary classic into the always-on, connected age,” said Stephane Hareau, Global Head of Products Consumer at Sennheiser. 

“The new Momentum Wireless is a smart headphone that gives you fast, effortless control: whether enjoying entertainment or making calls, escaping it all or staying connected – it anticipates your needs and lets you interact intuitively and instantly,” added Sebastian Rodens, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

In Australia, the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are available now for AU$599. 

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IFAsennheiser

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?