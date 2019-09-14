IFA 2019: Sennheiser introduce third generation Momentum Wireless headphones

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser's popular Momentum Wireless headphones are getting more than a face-lift.



At this year's IFA, the German audio brand are refreshing their Momentum Headphone Wireless headphones. The new model boasts new features like Auto On/Off and Smart Pause along with the usual set of Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparent Hearing modes. These features work more or less how they sound and bring the new Momentum Wireless headphones more in-line with similar noise-cancelling headphones from brands like Sony, Jabra and Bose.

The new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless also come with plenty of smarts. They support NFC pairing and will play nice with all three major voice assistants through a dedicated button. Under the hood, the headphones boast Bluetooth 5 connectivity and support for codecs including aptX, AAC, SBC and aptX Low Latency.

At launch, only a single color will be on offer: black. However, in November, Sennheiser say they'll be introducing a sandy white color variant.



“Our Momentum range has been synonymous with a unique blend of superior sound quality, progressive technology and remarkable craftsmanship, and with the third generation, we are bringing this contemporary classic into the always-on, connected age,” said Stephane Hareau, Global Head of Products Consumer at Sennheiser.

“The new Momentum Wireless is a smart headphone that gives you fast, effortless control: whether enjoying entertainment or making calls, escaping it all or staying connected – it anticipates your needs and lets you interact intuitively and instantly,” added Sebastian Rodens, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

In Australia, the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are available now for AU$599.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.







