IFA 2019: TCL make a mid-tier play with new TCL Plex

Credit: TCL

TCL is finally making a play for mid-tier smartphone shoppers under their own name with the TCL Plex.

As reported on earlier this year, Chinese tech brand TCL has begun its move into the mid-tier market with the new TCL Plex. Previously, TCL's strategy within the Australian market has been to release budget devices under the Alcatel brand whilst deploying things like more-expensive BlackBerry (and the recent Palm) into the premium market.

The TCL Plex marks the company's first serious play in the smartphone space under their own name.



“It is exciting to be launching the TCL brand in smartphones and wearables into Australia. TCL’s legacy in display technology is second to none and with the TCL PLEX and future devices we bring this display know-how to Australian consumers with excellence in display technology, camera and design,” said Sam Skontos, VP & Regional Managing Director for South East Asia & Pacific at TCL Communications.



In terms of specs, the TCL Plex looks to compete with fare like the Google Pixel 3a (review here), Samsung Galaxy A70 (review here) and Oppo Reno Z (review here). It boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a Samsung-style circle-notch (more info here), a Snapdragon 675 processor, a triple-lens rear camera setup, 24-megapixel front-facing camera, 3820mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage.

The camera part of the picture is key here. In addition to boasting a 48-megapixel sensor, the TCL Plex also supports 960fps super slow-motion video capture in HD and a 'Super Night Mode'.

The TCL PLEX will be available in Obsidian Black and Opal White in Australia from late-October 2019 through JB Hi-Fi with a recommended retail price of A$499.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.



