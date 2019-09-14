IFA 2019: HMD revive the Nokia 2720 Flip and expand feature phone range

(PC World) on

HMD has announced three new Nokia feature phones at this year's IFA in Berlin.

The most eye-catching addition here is the new Nokia 2720 Flip. 

The latest addition to the company's Nokia Originals range, the new 2720 Flip blends together the classic flip phone experience and modern conveniences like app support and Google Assistant. It's got a 2.8-inch display, runs on KaiOS, classic keypad and features a dedicated ICE (in-case-of-emergencies) button that the fearless can be remapped to call up the Google Assistant.

In line with the original, it's also got incredibly long battery life. HMD say you'll be able to get about 28 days of stand-by time.  

If that's not retro enough for you, there's also the new Nokia 800 Tough. It's the first HMD-made feature phone that's properly rugged. HMD say it's water, dust and drop proof up about 1.6 meters. Like the new 2720, it runs on KaiOS and features more-or-less the same level of app functionality as well. You get Facebook. You get WhatsApp. You might not get anything more specific.

As for battery life, buyers will be able to get an impressive 48 days of usage out of the Nokia 800 Tough.

Last but not least, there's the Nokia 110. It's a slightly more modern and colorful variant of the classic Nokia 3310 design. The biggest sell here is the price. In some markets, the Nokia 110 will retail for as little as $20. For that, you get all the basics: a phone, an MP3 player and, of course, Snake.

HMD say that the new Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110 and Nokia 800 Tough will be coming to Australia but haven't announced any specific pricing and availability as of yet.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.

Tags NokiaIFAHMD

Fergus Halliday
