IFA 2019: Nokia's 7.2 has three lenses and 48-megapixels of imaging grunt

HMD Global have announced the successor to the Nokia 7.1.

Naturally, it's called the Nokia 7.2. Beyond the name change, of course, flagship optics are the focus.

The Nokia 7.2 is HMD's first Nokia smartphone with a triple-lens rear camera. One of those lenses is also 48-megapixels and all three take advantage of HMD's partnership with the optics mavens at Ziess. There's also a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Beyond those optics, the Nokia 7.2 also boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display with a teardrop notch, Snapdragon 660 processor, 3500mAh battery and one of the cleanest versions of Android out there. It'll even support the unique standby mode previously exclusive to the Pixel.

Two storage variants are available. There's one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The other ups the ante to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It's not yet clear which model Australia will get.

In line with its predecessor, the Nokia 7.2 also rocks a PureDisplay. For more about HMD's PureDisplay tech, check out our guide here.

Speaking of PureDisplays, that's pretty much the main drawcard for the other mid-tier device HMD announced at this year's IFA.

The Nokia 6.2 features the same display as the 7.2 but opts for a few less Ziess lenses in its triple-lens rear camera. It's got a 3500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 636 processor. It's not yet clear which storage model Australia will get but, as with the 7.2, there are two variants.

We'll either get the Nokia 6.2 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or we'll get the Nokia 6.2 with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Like all modern Nokia phones, the Nokia 6.2 runs on a squeaky clean and freakishly-frequently updated version of Android.



According to Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at MD Global “Our mid-range portfolio has always been acknowledged for exceeding fan’s expectations."

"Both the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 carry forward the same philosophy of delivering premium experiences at exceptional value. From the powerful 48MP triple camera imaging featuring ZEISS Optics on the Nokia 7.2, to the best-in-class PureDisplay on smartphones the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 bring the best experiences to our fans."



The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are confirmed for the Australian market but HMD has not announced any official pricing or availability just yet.

