Lenovo's Yoga C740 and C940 laptops feature both Ice Lake and Comet Lake CPUs

Credit: Lenovo

The Fall harvest has brought us new crop of Lenovo Yoga laptops. This season, the password is "10th gen." PCWorld walks you through a stack of 10th gen laptops and tells you which one is the most 10th-gen of the 10th gens.

At the more affordable end of the pool you get the Yoga C740 14 and Yoga C740 15.6. Both feature 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, the last of the 14nm chips, officially "14nm++." For this lineup, Lenovo skips discrete graphics for the integrated Intel UHD graphics.

For those who want more power, Lenovo's Yoga C940 15.6 keeps the 15.6-inch screen of the C740, but can handle up to the more powerful 9th-gen Core i9 CPU. Rather than rely on Intel's UHD graphics alone, Lenovo also integrates an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Because it's a convertible laptop that you might want to take with you and use as a tablet or mini-movie theater, Lenovo drops in a screen capable of hitting 500 nits of brightness for use outdoors.

For those who actually want Intel's latest hardware, the Yoga C940 with 14-inch panel will be the only new Yoga to feature Intel's 10th-gen 10nm Ice Lake CPU. You can read more in the linked stories about our performance preview of Intel's 10nm 10th gen CPU, andÂ which 10th-gen CPUs will be best for which uses.