IFA 2019: Jabra make battery life gains with Elite 75t wireless earbuds

Credit: Jabra

Jabra have upgraded their flagship Elite true wireless earbuds.

The newly-announced Jabra Elite 75ts feature a slightly reworked design to that found in the 65ts and a significant improvement in battery life. A fully-charged Elite 75t will net you about seven and a half hours of usage per charge. Factor in the charger case, you're looking at about 28 hours of total usage.

Though this isn't quite industry leading, it's still a huge improvement and something that brings the Elite 75ts in closer competition with stuff like the AirPods. Previously, the AirPods had a pretty solid lead when it came to battery life. These days, not so much.

In line with previous efforts, the new Jabra 75t also feature IP55-grade dust and water resistance, easy integration with smart assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, USB Type-C charging and 4 built-in microphones.

Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune says that “Our biggest news at IFA 2019 is also our smallest yet. It is a result of our dedication to listening to and providing for changing customer expectations for a truly wireless experience. Taking a great product and making it better is a complex undertaking and that is exactly what we have achieved today."

"We have elevated the earbud experience, ensuring the most comfortable and long-lasting solution for on-the-go lifestyles. We are excited to welcome the Elite 75t, our newest, most innovative addition to our award-winning Elite range,” he added.

Our Take? Aside from the battery life, Jabra's Elite series has always been one of the best options out there in the true wireless space. We're really excited to get out hands on this one.

Jabra say that the Elite 75t will be available in Australia in Titanium Black from late-October 2019 at an RRP of AU$299.





Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.