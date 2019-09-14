IFA 2019: Jabra make battery life gains with Elite 75t wireless earbuds

Another year, another Elite

(PC World) on

Credit: Jabra

Jabra have upgraded their flagship Elite true wireless earbuds.

The newly-announced Jabra Elite 75ts feature a slightly reworked design to that found in the 65ts and a significant improvement in battery life. A fully-charged Elite 75t will net you about seven and a half hours of usage per charge. Factor in the charger case, you're looking at about 28 hours of total usage.

Though this isn't quite industry leading, it's still a huge improvement and something that brings the Elite 75ts in closer competition with stuff like the AirPods. Previously, the AirPods had a pretty solid lead when it came to battery life. These days, not so much. 

In line with previous efforts, the new Jabra 75t also feature IP55-grade dust and water resistance, easy integration with smart assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, USB Type-C charging and 4 built-in microphones. 

Jabra CEO René Svendsen-Tune says that “Our biggest news at IFA 2019 is also our smallest yet. It is a result of our dedication to listening to and providing for changing customer expectations for a truly wireless experience. Taking a great product and making it better is a complex undertaking and that is exactly what we have achieved today." 

"We have elevated the earbud experience, ensuring the most comfortable and long-lasting solution for on-the-go lifestyles. We are excited to welcome the Elite 75t, our newest, most innovative addition to our award-winning Elite range,” he added.

Our Take? Aside from the battery life, Jabra's Elite series has always been one of the best options out there in the true wireless space. We're really excited to get out hands on this one.

Jabra say that the Elite 75t will be available in Australia in Titanium Black from late-October 2019 at an RRP of AU$299.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags jabraElite 75t

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?