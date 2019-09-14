Ubisoft launches Uplay+ in Australia

Ubisoft's Netflix-style gaming subscription is here

A few months after it launched overseas, Ubisoft has brought their Netflix-style gaming subscription to Australians.

Priced at AU$19.95/month, Uplay+ lets consumers download and play over 100 games in the Ubisoft catalogue. This includes new releases like Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and all the DLC. 

If you've been meaning to catch up on your Assassin's Creed or finally get around to playing the original Beyond Good & Evil, there's probably a lot of value here. However, it is a little pricier than Microsoft's Xbox Games Pass. 

To sweeten the deal, Ubisoft are also giving PC players who subscribe early a free trial period that lasts until September 30.

“We’re committed to providing players the freedom to choose how they want to access their favourite classic, new and upcoming games from our catalogue,” said Brenda Panagrossi, vice president of Platform and Product Management. 

“In September, PC players will have the opportunity to jump in and test out UPLAY+ at no cost to experience the value for themselves.” 

To sign up for UPLAY+ and be enabled access to the service for free until September 30, click over to uplayplus.com


Fergus Halliday
