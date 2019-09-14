IFA 2019: Sony's new noise-cancelling headphones look colorful but familiar

Credit: Sony

Sony's presence at this year's IFA in Berlin felt a little subdued. They showed off a phone that's probably not coming to Australia plus a few new headphones that are.

The newly-announced (and incredibly unwieldly-to-say-aloud) h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N feature the same sort of Sony-made noise-cancelling goodness found in the popular WH-1000X but they rock a very different look. To the touch, they're more plastic and they look a lot more colorful.

The Sony h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N also feature the same Adaptive Sound Control,Quick Attention mode, Quick Charging and a battery life of up to 35 hours on a single charge.

The only downside here looks to be price. They're pretty much on par with the existing WH-1000X M3s, which means that unless you're drawn in by the bubbly aesthetics, there's not all that much of a reason to choose them over Sony's best wireless headphones.

The Sony h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N will be available in red, black, green, orange and blue from January for AU$399.95. Additional availability details are expected closer to launch.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.



