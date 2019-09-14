IFA 2019: Sony's new noise-cancelling headphones look colorful but familiar

(PC World) on

Credit: Sony

Sony's presence at this year's IFA in Berlin felt a little subdued. They showed off a phone that's probably not coming to Australia plus a few new headphones that are.

The newly-announced (and incredibly unwieldly-to-say-aloud) h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N feature the same sort of Sony-made noise-cancelling goodness found in the popular WH-1000X but they rock a very different look. To the touch, they're more plastic and they look a lot more colorful. 

The Sony h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N also feature the same Adaptive Sound Control,Quick Attention mode, Quick Charging and a battery life of up to 35 hours on a single charge

The only downside here looks to be price. They're pretty much on par with the existing WH-1000X M3s, which means that unless you're drawn in by the bubbly aesthetics, there's not all that much of a reason to choose them over Sony's best wireless headphones.

The Sony h.ear on 3 wireless noise cancelling WH-H910N will be available in red, black, green, orange and blue from January for AU$399.95. Additional availability details are expected closer to launch.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sonyNoise-cancelling headphones

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?