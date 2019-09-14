The Full Nerd ep. 105: Intel gets salty, Ryzen's boost bug, and the best GPUs right now

Intel vs. AMD: FIGHT!

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into CPU wars and GPU glory.

We kick things off with a peek at Intel’s shockingly direct shots at AMD’s Ryzen chips during a recent teaser for the high-end Cascade Lake-X CPUs coming next month. For years, Intel refused to even say the word “AMD” in any official communications, so it’s a surprise to see them coming out with guns blazing. After that, we talk about the Ryzen 3000 boost bug that’s scheduled to be fixed soon, and explain why it isn’t quite as bad as it sounds. Then Brad dives into the best graphics cards for every resolution, condensing the information from a trio of recent YouTube videos:

Finally, as always, we wrap things up with a barrage of questions from the Full Nerd community.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 105 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
