IFA 2019: Sennheiser and Tile partner on tracking tech

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser has partnered with Tile to put the company's Bluetooth tracker tech inside the new Momentum Wireless headphones.

Bryan Rodrigues, Tile's VP of Marketing, says that “we are reaching a tipping point in our embedded strategy with more and more products coming to market from amazing brands like Sennheiser."

"We are excited to be able to offer these brands and their customers the power that Tile can bring, helping keep track of everything that matter thanks to our technology and our growing worldwide community.”



As a result of the partnership, users of the new Momentum Wireless headphones will be able to find them using the Tile app. This should make finding your lost or misplaced headphones much easier. You can even get them to ring an alarm and put out a call to help find them using the Tile Community Find app.

According to Sebastian Rodens, a Product Manager at Sennheiser, “Tile technology offers our customers another very practical feature to add to our latest MOMENTUM model. It means we not only offer uncompromised sound through the amazing quality of the headphones, but a way of keeping track of the headphones easily.

"We are looking forward to a successful partnership with Tile.”

You can find more info on the third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones by clicking here.



In Australia, the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are available now for AU$599.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.