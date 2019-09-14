IFA 2019: Lenovo's new Yoga tablet can transform into a smart display at will

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

It's hard to do something different with Android tablets but you can't say Lenovo aren't trying.

The newly-announced Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features a 10.0-inch FHD+ IPS display and a unique kickstand built into the side-mounted handle. In line with the Yoga brand, the Smart Tablet has a hevy of featured geared towards content consumption.

If you're the kind of person who wants to watch a lot of video content on the Smart Tab, there's a set of JBL-made hi-fi speakers built into the tablet. These are backed up by a set of smart power amplifiers that themselves are optimized with Dolby Atmos in mind. 

Then, when not in use, you can even kick it into ambient mode - allowing it to function more or less how a Lenovo Smart Display or Google Home Hub does.  The Lenovo Smart Tab boasts three digital mic arrays and 360-degree far-field voice recognition for more reliable voice commands.

Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, the Lenovo Smart Tab rocks a Snapdragon 439 processor. There are two specs being offered. One with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The other with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's not yet known which variant Australia will get. Either way, buyers will get a 7000mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera and IP52 water resistance.

In Australia, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab will be available in October. Local pricing is TBD.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags LenovoLenovo Smart Tab

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?