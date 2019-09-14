IFA 2019: Lenovo's new Yoga tablet can transform into a smart display at will

Credit: Fergus Halliday | IDG

It's hard to do something different with Android tablets but you can't say Lenovo aren't trying.

The newly-announced Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab features a 10.0-inch FHD+ IPS display and a unique kickstand built into the side-mounted handle. In line with the Yoga brand, the Smart Tablet has a hevy of featured geared towards content consumption.

If you're the kind of person who wants to watch a lot of video content on the Smart Tab, there's a set of JBL-made hi-fi speakers built into the tablet. These are backed up by a set of smart power amplifiers that themselves are optimized with Dolby Atmos in mind.

Then, when not in use, you can even kick it into ambient mode - allowing it to function more or less how a Lenovo Smart Display or Google Home Hub does. The Lenovo Smart Tab boasts three digital mic arrays and 360-degree far-field voice recognition for more reliable voice commands.

Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, the Lenovo Smart Tab rocks a Snapdragon 439 processor. There are two specs being offered. One with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. The other with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's not yet known which variant Australia will get. Either way, buyers will get a 7000mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing camera and IP52 water resistance.

In Australia, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab will be available in October. Local pricing is TBD.

Disclosure - PC World Australia's coverage of this year's IFA in Berlin was sponsored by Lenovo who covered the costs of our flights and accommodation.