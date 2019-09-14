Here's how much the iPhone 11 Pro costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

Apple has finally given the world its first look at the iPhone 11 Pro - but how much is it going to cost?



If you’ve been anxious to see what Apple could come out with after last year’s iPhone XS (review here), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, now’s the time to get excited. As of this morning, the company has announced the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The good news is that an upgraded processor and Apple's first triple-lens camera promise to bring the new iPhones in line with many modern Android devices. The bad news is that, as is often the case with Apple, they're far from the most affordable devices in the smartphone category.

Here’s how much the iPhone 11 Pro will cost in Australia, both outright or on a plan.

Outright

Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max might be Apple’s best iPhones ever but they’re also their most expensive - especially in Australia. Still, if you’ve got the cash to flash and want to buy the best, here's what it'll cost you.



Naturally, the iPhone 11 Pro is priced a little higher than the mainline iPhone 11. It starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1149 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1999 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2349 for the 512GB version.



That higher price gets you a better camera, a better screen and a smaller form-factor.

If you’re the kind of person who cares about color options, you’ve got four to choose from. The iPhone 11 Pro is available in Space Grey, Silver, Gold and Midnight Green.

The iPhone 11 Pro will arrive alongside the regular iPhone 11 and the plus-sized iPhone 11 Pro Max in Australia on the 20th of September.



Postpaid

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro will be available in Australia from September 20th through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the difference?

Though it's hardly a budget device, the iPhone 11 sits in the bottom end of this year's iPhone range. It runs on the new A13 Bionic processor and features a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and a new dual-lens camera with a wide-angle lens.

For more on what a liquid retina display is, check out our guide here.

Then, you've got the iPhone 11 Pro. It features a more polished design made from higher quality materials, a smaller 5.8-inch display and a powerful triple-lens rear camera. It's a little bit smaller than the mainline iPhone 11 but, if the idea of a powerful smartphone with a compact form-factor thrills you, it might be just what you're after.

Finally, there's the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It boasts a larger 6.5-inch display but mostly retains the same powerful specs and capabilities offered by the iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, it's the iPhone for those who prefer a bigger handset.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster Face Unlock, a Super Retina XDR display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10. The iPhone 11 features a liquid retina display. All three devices support both 18W fast-charging via Lighting and Qi wireless charging.

Is it worth upgrading to an iPhone 11 Pro?

Unless you're looking to save money, in which case the iPhone 11 is going to be the way to go, the biggest thing you've got to consider before you opt to upgrade to either the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max is how much having a great camera matters to you.

We haven't had the chance to go hands-on with the iPhone 11 yet but, realistically, it's probably going to be fine. Scratch that, you'll probably have a great time with it. However, if you're the kind of person who lives for the Gram or need your new iPhone to deliver the best results when it comes to any sort of content creation, you're gonna want to spend the extra money on either the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Where the back of the iPhone 11 features two lenses - a 12-megapixel primary (f/1.8) lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) ultra wide one - the new iPhone 11 Pro features three.

You're getting a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) regular lens, a 12-megapixel ultra wide (f/2.4) lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens used for zoom and portrait shots. There's also support for Night Mode and a native video editor.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max support optical zoom of up to 2x and built-in noise reduction through a feature called Deep Fusion. From what Apple showed off during their most recent press conference, this looks similar to the HDR+ feature found in the Google Pixel.

Essentially, what you're getting here is the promise of not just better photos but a more versatile photography experience that lets you be more creative without worrying that the hardware will let you down. If that sounds good to you, you're probably gonna want to seriously consider upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro.

If you're still stuck on whether or not you should upgrade, it might be worth checking out our list of iPhone alternatives here.



