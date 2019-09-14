Here's how much the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs in Australia

Credit: Apple

Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max has the biggest screen and a powerful triple-lens camera - but how much does it cost to buy in Australia?



If you’ve been eager to see what Apple could do top last year's iPhone XS (review here), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, now’s the time to get excited.

As of this morning, the company has announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The good news is that an upgraded processor and Apple's first triple-lens camera promise to bring the new iPhones in line with many modern Android devices. The bad news is that, as is often the case with Apple, they're far from affordable.

Here’s how much the high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max device will cost in Australia, both outright or on a plan.

Outright

Since it sits above the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in terms of specs, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most expensive model in the range.

In Australia, pricing for the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at AU$1899 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$2149 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2499 for the 512GB version.



The iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in the same four colors as the smaller iPhone 11 Pro. You've got to choose from Space Grey, Midnight Green, Silver and Gold.

The larger iPhone 11 Pro Max will arrive in retail alongside the smaller iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in Australia on the 20th of September.

Postpaid

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in Australia from September 20th through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the difference?

Though it's hardly a budget device, the iPhone 11 sits in the bottom end of this year's iPhone range. It runs on the new A13 Bionic processor and features a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and a new dual-lens camera with a wide-angle lens.

For more on what a liquid retina display is, check out our guide here.

Then, you've got the iPhone 11 Pro. It features a more polished design made from higher quality materials, a smaller 5.8-inch display and a powerful triple-lens rear camera. It's a little bit smaller than the mainline iPhone 11 but, if the idea of a powerful smartphone with a compact form-factor thrills you, it might be just what you're after.

Finally, there's the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It boasts a larger 6.5-inch display but mostly retains the same powerful specs and capabilities offered by the iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, it's the iPhone for those who prefer a bigger handset.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster Face Unlock, a Super Retina XDR display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10. The iPhone 11 features a liquid retina display. All three devices support both 18W fast-charging via Lighting and Qi wireless charging.



Is it worth upgrading to an iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a lot more in common than they do apart.

They both run on Apple's new A13 Bionic processor. They both feature Super Retina XDR displays that Dolby Vision and HDR10. They both support 18W fast-charging via lightning cable and wireless charging via the Qi standard.

At this stage, the main reason to pick the iPhone 11 Pro over the Max (or vice-versa) is personal preference. On paper, having that bigger screen makes the Max better for video playback. However, if you're the kind of user who prefers a more compact form-factor, you're unlikely to complain too much about the iPhone 11 Pro's 5.8-inch display.

Simply put - if you're looking to choose between the two, size matter.

Still stuck on whether or not you should upgrade? It might be worth checking out our list of iPhone alternatives here.



