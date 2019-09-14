Here's how much the new iPhone costs in Australia

How much does the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost to buy in Australia

Credit: Apple

Thinking of upgrading to this year's latest and greatest iPhone? Here's how much it'll cost in Australia.

If you’ve been anxious to see what Apple could come out with after last year’s iPhone XS (review here), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, now’s the time to get excited. As of this morning, the company has announced the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The good news is that an upgraded processor and Apple's first triple-lens camera promise to bring the new iPhones in line with many modern Android devices. The bad news is that, as is often the case with Apple, they're far from affordable.

Here’s how much the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro max will cost in Australia, both outright or on a plan.

Outright

Apple’s new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max might be Apple’s best iPhones ever but they’re also their most expensive - especially in Australia. Still, if you’ve got the cash to flash and want to buy the best, here's what it'll cost you.

The iPhone 11 is cheaper than both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you put aside the fact that the starting price for an iPhone has never been higher, you could almost consider the entry-level model in the range.

In Australia, pricing for the iPhone 11 starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1199 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1279 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 or AU$1449 for the 256GB one.

iPhone 11 Pro announcement

Naturally, the iPhone 11 Pro is priced a little higher than the mainline iPhone 11. It starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1149 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1999 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2349 for the 512GB version.



That higher price gets you a better screen and a much better camera.

Based on the name alone, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most expensive model in the range.

In Australia, pricing for the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at AU$1899 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$2149 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2499 for the 512GB version.



Postpaid

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in Australia from September 20th through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the difference?

Though it's hardly a budget device, the iPhone 11 sits in the bottom end of this year's iPhone range. It runs on the new A13 Bionic processor and features a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and a new dual-lens camera with a wide-angle lens.

For more on what a liquid retina display is, check out our guide here.

Then, you've got the iPhone 11 Pro. It features a more polished design made from higher quality materials, a smaller 5.8-inch display and a powerful triple-lens rear camera. It's a little bit smaller than the mainline iPhone 11 but, if the idea of a powerful smartphone with a compact form-factor thrills you, it might be just what you're after.

Finally, there's the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It boasts a larger 6.5-inch display but mostly retains the same powerful specs and capabilities offered by the iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, it's the iPhone for those who prefer a bigger handset.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster 3D Face Unlock, a Super Retina XDR display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10. The iPhone 11 features a liquid retina display. All three devices support both 18W fast-charging via Lighting and Qi wireless charging.

