Best iPhone 11 Optus Plans

Opting to upgrade to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max through Optus? Here are the best plans.

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in Australia from September 20th through local telcos at a variety of price-points.

Since this year's new iPhones are Apple's most expensive yet, there are plenty of consumers out there who are gonna prefer to pay for their upgrade by bundling it in with a post-paid mobile plan through Telstra.

How much does the iPhone 11 usually cost?

In Australia, the iPhone 11 starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1199 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1279 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 or AU$1449 for the 256GB one. For more information on the iPhone 11, click here.

Usually, telcos take the cost of the device and divide it by either 24 or 36 months. In the case of the cheapest iPhone 11, you're looking at something between AU$35/month and AU$50/month plus the cost of the plan itself - which can vary based on the amount of data and extras you bundle in with it.



What about the iPhone 11 Pro? How much does it cost in Australia?

The iPhone 11 Pro sits above the regular iPhone 11 when it comes to pricing. It starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1149 for the 64GB model. You're looking at paying AU$1999 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2349 for the 512GB version if you want more storage space. For more information on the iPhone 11 Pro, click here.

I want to throw my money at an iPhone 11 Pro Max? How much money do I need before I doing so?

In Australia, pricing for the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at AU$1899 for the 64GB model. Larger storage sizes are priced higher at AU$2149 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2499 for the 512GB version respectively. For more information on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, click here.

Are there any 5G plans for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max?

None of this year's iPhones are enabled for 5G connectivity. They've only got 4G, which means you won't be able to get any of the benefits of 5G when you're in a part of Australia that offers it. For more on 5G phones, click here.



