Happy iPhone Day: Here's everything Apple just announced

If you're a fan of the iPhone or the Apple Watch, Apple just announced a whole bunch of things that you're going to be real happy about.

Apple Arcade Price & Release Date

Before getting to the hardware portion of the event, Apple's gaming-focused service got a release date.

Apple Arcade is now slated to launch on September 20th.

“We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store. A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store’s existing massive catalogue of games,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalogue of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple’s high privacy standards.”

In Australia, Apple Arcade will be priced at AU$7.99/month.



Apple TV+ Price & Release Date

The services section of the most recent Apple event also saw the company set a date for the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service.

In Australia, Apple TV+ will be priced at AU$7.99/month.

Unlike Netflix, there are no different tiers restricting the number of users or access to 4K streaming. Out of the gate, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to share their account with up to six family members. You'll also get a free year subscription when you buy a new iPhone, iPad or Mac.

It will launch globally on November 1st. For more info, click here.

New 10.2-inch iPad

Although it's less of a headline generator than the other products they announced this morning, Apple's seventh-gen iPad range is getting an addition in the form of a new 10.2-inch model. This new tablet features an A10 Fusion chipset, support for the Apple Pencil and a full-sized smart keyboard.

In Australia, the new seventh-generation iPad comes in three colors (silver, space grey and gold) and two storage sizes (32GB and 128GB).

Prices for the new 10.2-inch iPad start at AU$529 for the Wi-Fi model and AU$729 for the Cellular-enabled model.



Apple Watch Series 5

As rumored, Apple announced the new Series 5 Apple Watch.

Available in the usual GPS and 4G variants, the biggest selling point for the new fifth-gen Apple Watch is the LPTO-powered always-on OLED retina display. Essentially, rather than turning off whenever it detects you aren't looking or interacting with it, the new Apple Watch will behave more like a normal watch. For more info on this LTPO screen, read our explainer here.



The new Apple Watch also features a built-in compass, which adds a little bit of extra utility, and new a emergency services feature lets you easily and quickly contact emergency services in over 150 countries, even if you don't have your phone on you.

Other than that, there aren't many major differences between the Series 5 and Series 4. They both run on the same version of WatchOS and offer the same support for third party apps, contactless payments and comprehensive fitness tracking.

In Australia, pricing for the Apple Watch Series 5 starts at AU$649 for the GPS model and AU$799 for the 4G-enabled version. For more info, click here.



Apple iPhone 11

Though it's hardly a budget device, the iPhone 11 sits in the bottom end of this year's iPhone range.

We don't have specific spec details around the memory or battery size inside the iPhone 11 but we do know it runs on Apple's new A13 Bionic Processor. It also features a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and a new dual-lens camera with a wide-angle lens. For more info on liquid retina displays, check out our guide here.



In Australia, it starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1199 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1279 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 or AU$1449 for the 256GB one.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Then, you've got the iPhone 11 Pro.

This is Apple's first "Pro" iPhone and like that titles suggests, it's pitched firmly at the same kind of power users who salivate over Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ (review here). It features a more polished design made from higher quality materials, a smaller 5.8-inch display and a powerful triple-lens rear camera. It's a little bit smaller than the mainline iPhone 11 but, if the idea of a powerful smartphone with a compact form-factor thrills you, it might be worth the higher price-point.

iPhone 11 Pro announcement

The iPhone 11 Pro is priced a little higher than the mainline iPhone 11. It starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1149 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1999 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2349 for the 512GB version. For more info, click here.



Finally, there's the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It boasts a larger 6.5-inch display but mostly retains the same powerful specs and capabilities offered by the iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, it's the iPhone for those who prefer a bigger handset.

In Australia, pricing for the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at AU$1899 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$2149 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro or AU$2499 for the 512GB version. For more info on pricing, click here.



Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature faster Face Unlock, a Super Retina XDR display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10. The iPhone 11 features a liquid retina display. All three devices support both 18W fast-charging via Lighting and Qi wireless charging.

All three new iPhones will also be available via local carriers by the time they launch in Australia on September 20.







