Apple TV+ to launch in November

Apple has officially set a date for the launch of its premium service.

In the United States, the monthly subscription for Apple TV+ is set at US$4.99/month and the service will launch on November 1.

Australians will get the service on the same day for AU$7.99/month.

Unlike Netflix, there are no different tiers restricting the number of users or access to 4K streaming. Out of the gate, Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to share their account with up to six family members.



What's more, and in addition to the 7-day free trial, to try and bolster interest in the service Apple are including an entire year's subscription with the purchase of any new iPad, iMac or iPhone.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favourite show or movie on our service,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video.

“Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”

Apple say that, at launch, the following original series will be available on the series:

See

Morning Wars

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Helpsters

Snoopy in Space

Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen

Additional series are set to be added each month, including Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker and Hala.



New Zealand pricing is to be confirmed.