The HTC Vive Cosmos is the company's first modder-friendly VR headset

HTC are now taking pre-orders for their new Vive Cosmos VR headset

(PC World) on

Credit: HTC

HTC have dropped details, pricing and a release date on their new Vive Cosmos VR headset.

Announced at CES earlier this year, the new Vive Cosmos is a VR headset designed to be used with a dedicated PC. Rather than move away from that configuration as Oculus have with the Quest (review here), the HTC Vive Cosmos opts to double-down on catering to the DIY VR crowd. 

It runs on a completely reworked core software experience, comes bundled with a 12-month subscription to HTC's VivePort platform, features a flip-up visor, over-ear headphones and inside-out tracking. 

Under the hood, the HTC Vive Cosmos features dual 3.4-inch LCD displays with a total of 1440 x 1700 pixels per eye and a 90Hz refresh rate. the Vive controllers have also been redesigned.

Credit: HTC

Lastly - and most interestingly - the new HTC Vive Cosmos promises to support modding via swappable faceplates. HTC say that they'll be offering a range of accessories that allow VR enthusiasts to customize and augment their Cosmos headset.

Unfortunately, none of these mods are going to be available at launch. HTC say the first - the Vive Cosmos External Tracking Mod - won't arrive until Q1 2020. 

When it does, it'll allow Vive Cosmos users to enhance the experience through external sensors like Vive Lighthouse base stations and the Vive Tracker. 

HTC have also confirmed that the Vive Cosmos will be compatible with the existing Vive Wireless Adapter out of the box.

Ahead of an October 4th Australian launch, HTC are now taking pre-orders for the device. Australian will be able to nab it for an RRP of AU$1299. 

“Since Vive began our VR journey, we’ve continued to refine and improve on what a premium VR experience can and should be,” said Thomas Dexmier, ANZ Country Manager, HTC Vive. 

“Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet—with inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers.”

In Australia, the HTC Vive Cosmos will be available from the 4th of October through HTC and select retailers for a recommended retail price of AU$1299.

In New Zealand, the Vive Cosmos will be available for NZ$1399.



Fergus Halliday
