Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best iPhone plans?

Looking to pick up the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max but can't decide between Vodafone and Telstra? We're here to help.
Vodafone vs Telstra: Who has the best iPhone 11 Plans
If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $45 Red Plan gets you double the data of Telstra's $50 Small Mobile Plan for a lower price-point.
Of course, throwing in with Telstra does net you some important benefits. You get access to the better and faster 4GX network speeds. You also get data-free music streaming for Apple Music and data-free sports streaming of things like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League.