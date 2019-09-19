Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best iPhone plans?

Kaiann Drance presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino. Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Looking to pick up the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max but can't decide between Vodafone and Optus? We're here to help.



Vodafone vs Optus: Who has the best iPhone 11 Plans

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. They're also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective. For example, the $65 Red Plan gets you double the data of Optus's $65 My Plan Plus.

Of course, opting for Optus does come with its perks. Specifically, you'll get a free subscription to Optus Sport, access to the National Geographic app plus a couple months of Apple Music. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might make it worth choosing Optus over Vodafone (or vice-versa).



If you want to pair your new iPhone 11 Pro Max up with a ton of data, Optus' $105 and $125 My Plan Plus is going to be your best bet.

Best Vodafone iPhone 11 Plans

Best Vodafone iPhone 11 Pro Plans

Best Vodafone iPhone 11 Pro Max Plans

Best Optus iPhone 11 Plans

Best Optus iPhone 11 Pro Plans

Best Optus iPhone 11 Pro Max Plans