Optus vs Telstra: Who has the best iPhone plans?

Looking to pick up the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max but can't decide between Telstra and Optus? We're here to help.
Telstra vs Optus: Who has the best iPhone 11 Plans
You can't say that opting for Optus doesn't come with its perks. Specifically, Optus-inclined iPhone buyers get a free subscription to Optus Sport, access to the National Geographic app plus a couple months of Apple Music. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might just make it worth choosing Optus over Telstra (or vice-versa).
Of course, throwing in with Telstra does net you some important benefits. You get access to the better and faster 4GX network speeds. You also get data-free music streaming for Apple Music and data-free sports streaming of things like the AFL, AFLW, NRL and A-League.