AMD adds Radeon Image Sharpening to some Radeon RX 400- and 500-series graphics cards

The AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.9.2 drivers releasing today adds support for Radeon Image Sharpening to the Radeon RX 470, 480, 570, 580, and 590.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Sapphire

One of the Radeon RX 5700 series’ most interesting software tricks is expanding to more graphics cards. The new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.9.2 drivers releasing today adds support for Radeon Image Sharpening to the Radeon RX 470, 480, 570, 580, and 590—AMD’s lineup of killer value mainstream graphics cards.

As we said in our Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT review: “Radeon Image Sharpening uses algorithms to intelligently sharpen only the areas that need it, reducing the blurriness that can pop up when you activate various anti-aliasing methods or run games at a lower resolution than your display’s maximum. Better yet, it does so with next to no performance impact.”  

In practice, Radeon Image Sharpening cleans up the image when you upscale or downscale your game resolution beyond your monitor’s default. Sapphire deployed the technology to great effect as part of its Trixx Software for the superb Pulse Radeon RX 5700, effectively creating bespoke monitor resolutions below the common native resolutions in order to achieve much higher in-game frame rates, then using RIS to keep everything looking crisp. Hardware Unboxed also performed extensive testing comparing Radeon Image Sharpening to Nvidia’s RTX 20-series-exclusive Deep Learning Super Sampling technology and found that AMD’s solution both looked and performed much better.

Now it’s coming to AMD’s lineup of “Polaris” GPU-based mainstream cards. Yes please.

Radeon Image Sharpening has some notable support caveats, and even more so on Polaris. It works only with DirectX9, DirectX12, and Vulkan games on the Radeon RX 5700 GPUs. That means that RIS doesn’t work in DirectX 11, the most popular gaming API in use, and the newly supported RX 400- and 500-series graphics cards can’t handle it in DX9 either. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see the technology spread its wings, especially since Nvidia added new sharpening filters in response to AMD’s onslaught.

The new drivers also fix some bugbears that’ve been irritating AMD users. Most notably, Enhanced Sync now works as expected on Radeon RX 5700 GPUs, and V-Sync behaves better on FreeSync monitors with 75Hz refresh rates. Previously, it could sometimes lock your framerate to 30 fps. Ick.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming if you’re thinking of picking up some new hardware to drive your frame rates even higher.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?