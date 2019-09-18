Nvidia bundles Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with GeForce RTX graphics cards

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

Nvidia wants to show off its cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology with Modern Warfare. On Tuesday, the company announced that it will bundle the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot with all GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards from now through November 18. Any desktops or laptops equipped with Nvidia’s RTX hardware are also eligible for the deal.

Nvidia’s been pushing ray tracing forward through strategic use of bundles. Earlier this summer, its GeForce RTX graphics cards came with free copies of Wolfenstein Youngblood and Control, the latter of which delivers the best implementation of ray tracing yet, with utterly delicious reflections and shadows. (It’s one of the year’s best games too.) Wolfenstein is still waiting for a patch to add ray tracing to the game, but Modern Warfare will include the futuristic lighting technology when it launches on October 25, Nvidia says. The game will also support Nvidia’s Adaptive Shading technology, which can increase performance by dynamically reduce the rendering resolution of less strenuous parts of the image.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is holding a beta test for preorders on Battle.net starting September 19, which will open up to all comers on Sept. 21 through 23. The latest GeForce Game Ready drivers already include optimizations for the game. It’s not clear whether the beta will include ray tracing, however.

Check the fine print before you click the Buy button at your favorite retailer though, as Nvidia warns that “bundle codes cannot be granted for non-participating purposes.” Sadly, the company’s more affordable GeForce GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti—the best 1080p gaming options around—aren’t eligible for the deal (and don’t support ray tracing anyway). AMD’s rival Radeon graphics cards also lack ray tracing hardware, but generally offer better performance per dollar.

Be sure to check out our deep dive into the Nvidia Turing GPU powering the latest GeForce graphics cards if you want to know more about how real-time ray tracing and Nvidia Adaptive Shading work.