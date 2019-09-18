Blue's Yeti X is their first Logitech-integrated microphone

Credit: Blue

Blue have announced that their new Yeti X condenser microphone will be the first integrated with Logitech's G-Hub software kit.



The Yeti X features a four-capsule condenser array that Blue say "provides clearer, more focused audio" for the microphone's four pickup patterns.

“We’re excited to introduce Yeti X with Blue VO!CE technology and continue the evolution of our renowned lineup of USB mics,” said John Maier, president and CEO, Blue Microphones.



“We created Yeti X based on feedback from content creators all over the world, who need fast and easy-to-use tools that help them sound their very best. Yeti X with Blue VO!CE gives creators the ability to quickly and easily customise their sound using high quality effects and presets."

The Yeti X is a plug-and-play microphone that makes the most of the Blue VO!CE software that debuted earlier this year with Logitech's G Pro X gaming headphones. This software allows content creators to easily manage mic gain, headphone volume, monitoring preferences, and pickup patterns using a connected PC or Mac.



Logitech acquired Yeti last year. With more and more gaming peripheral brands like Razer and HyperX moving into the content creator niche, stuff like the Yeti X looks to be the company's way of competing into that space without diluting the core Logitech G brand.

In Australia, the Blue Yeti X will be available from October for an RRP of AU$299.95.

