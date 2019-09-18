Telstra customers can now make calls using their Google Home

(PC World) on

google_home_chromecast-100691334-orig.jpg

google_home_chromecast-100691334-orig.jpg

Credit: Jon Phillips

If you're a Telstra customer with a Google Home or Google Nest, you can now call friends and family using the Google Assistant.

According to Aisling Finch, Director of Marketing for Google Australia and New Zealand, “We’re thrilled to partner with Telstra to bring a new way for Telstra customers to make hands-free calls”

"Whether you’re cooking, have your hands full or your phone is out of reach, with a simple voice-command, this feature will make it easier for people to get things done and communicate with friends and family via a range of Google Nest devices."

The feature itself works more or less as you'd expect. You just say "Hey Google," and then ask it to call whomever it is you wish to speak to.

Eligible Telstra mobile customers are able to link up to 6 mobile services to their Google device but will need to synchronize their mobile device contacts through their Google account first.

With the arrival of the feature, Telstra are laying claim to be the first mobile carrier in the world to offer outbound calling on Google Home and Nest devices.

Telstra Connected Devices and Accessories Principal, Steve Dance, says that “We’re delighted to be partnering with Google to bring this capability to Telstra customers."

"The ability to make calls through Google Nest devices means people can stay connected in a number of scenarios, whether they just have their hands full with the kids and pets, their phone is out of reach, or the elderly and disabled where greater accessibility to technology is a requirement,” Mr Dance says.

Telstra customers should be able to set up and make outbound calls using their Google Assistant smart speaker from this week.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags TelstraGoogle Home

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?