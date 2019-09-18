Telstra customers can now make calls using their Google Home

google_home_chromecast-100691334-orig.jpg Credit: Jon Phillips

If you're a Telstra customer with a Google Home or Google Nest, you can now call friends and family using the Google Assistant.

According to Aisling Finch, Director of Marketing for Google Australia and New Zealand, “We’re thrilled to partner with Telstra to bring a new way for Telstra customers to make hands-free calls”



"Whether you’re cooking, have your hands full or your phone is out of reach, with a simple voice-command, this feature will make it easier for people to get things done and communicate with friends and family via a range of Google Nest devices."



The feature itself works more or less as you'd expect. You just say "Hey Google," and then ask it to call whomever it is you wish to speak to.



Eligible Telstra mobile customers are able to link up to 6 mobile services to their Google device but will need to synchronize their mobile device contacts through their Google account first.



With the arrival of the feature, Telstra are laying claim to be the first mobile carrier in the world to offer outbound calling on Google Home and Nest devices.



Telstra Connected Devices and Accessories Principal, Steve Dance, says that “We’re delighted to be partnering with Google to bring this capability to Telstra customers."



"The ability to make calls through Google Nest devices means people can stay connected in a number of scenarios, whether they just have their hands full with the kids and pets, their phone is out of reach, or the elderly and disabled where greater accessibility to technology is a requirement,” Mr Dance says.



Telstra customers should be able to set up and make outbound calls using their Google Assistant smart speaker from this week.





