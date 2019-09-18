The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be Telstra's first eSIM-friendly flagships

iphone-11-pro-camera-bump-100810659-orig.jpg Credit: Apple

Ready to leave the days of physical SIM cards behind? Telstra are going to be offering the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max via eSIM.

When the new devices launch on the 20th of September, Telstra Consumer and Small Business customers will have an additional SIM option to choose from.



Previously, eSIM connectivity in Australia was reserved for smartwatches like the Apple Watch (review here) and Galaxy Watch (review here). However, this time around, it's an option for regular Telstra customers looking to buy a new smartphone on a post-paid plan.



Telstra aren't looking to outright replace physical SIMs quite yet but the move will also allow customers who have a dual SIM and eSIM enabled device to activate a second service or replace their current physical SIM card with an eSIM.

Telstra are also throwing in 10,000 bonus Telstra Plus points for for those who pick up the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on a Medium 24 or 36 month plan. Those who opt for a large plan will net 20,000 Telstra Plus points while those who go Extra Large will get a cool 50,000 Telstra points for their troubles.





