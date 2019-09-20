Best gaming mouse: Razer vs Zowie vs Logitech vs HyperX

These are our picks for the best gaming mice you can buy in 2019

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Credit: HyperX

Here's our latest round-up of the best gaming mice you can - and should - buy in 2019.

With more and more brands trying to break into the gaming space, it’s become more and more difficult to cut through and separate the perfectly average or mediocre from the truly great. And, if you play a lot of games, having a good mouse matters.



Hell, sometimes, it's as important as having a good internet connection. It's the primary means with which you interact with your PC and the most crucial piece of kit on your desk if you're playing sort of online competitive game like Rainbow Six: Siege or League of Legends.



Razer Viper

Credit: Razer

Razer's Viper gaming mouse has two key strengths. The first is that it's one of the lightest gaming mice you can buy at just 69g. The second is that it uses optical switches.



What does that mean? It means the Viper uses an infrared light beam and a shutter rather than a physical sensor to detect and send electrical signals.



This means it's technically more durable than a mechanical alternative - though when we're talking about the different between a lifespan of 50 million clicks and 70 million clicks, the degree to which becomes a little abstract. Still, on paper at least, more clicks is better than less clicks.



You can buy the Razer Viper on Amazon here.



The Razer Viper comes fitted with the same 16000 DPI 5G sensor found in Razer's other high-end gaming mice and full RGB customisability via Razer's Chroma and Synapse software.

The Razer Viper is available now via Razer.com. In Australia, the Razer Viper comes in at AU$134. In New Zealand, the Razer Viper is priced at NZ$149.



Roccat KOVA AIMO

Credit: Roccat

Roccat have been gradually refreshing their peripheral lineup to take advantage of their propietary AIMO lighting tech. The KOVA AIMO is their latest effort. It features a Pro-Optic Sensor R6 with 7000DPI sensitivity, 20g acceleration and easy lighting customization via the Roccat Swarm application.



You can buy the Roccat KOVA AIMO on Amazon here.



In our review of the Roccat KOVA AIMO, we said that "Although cast in a bright, new and appealing light, the core pitch for the Roccat Kova is still very much the same. It’s not cheap - but it is affordable. And it’s not the best - but it is good."



"The Roccat KOVA AIMO is an adept alternative that’ll likely suit those who want something off-the-beaten path but no less accomplished than its competition."

You can read our full review of the Roccat KOVA AIMO here.



Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Credit: Logitech

On paper and in practice, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the be-all-end-all of Logitech gaming mice. In some ways, it picks up more-or-less where the Pro G Wireless leaves off. It features the same 16K Hero sensor, It’s got the same sort of colorful Lightsync RGB integration and supports for the peripheral company’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad.



The biggest point of difference here is the room for customization that the G502 Lightspeed gives you. It comes with 11 programmable buttons, an easy-to-tune weight system and a scroll wheel that can quickly be toggled between different modes.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is available through , Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and other local retailers for $249.95.

You can buy it on Amazon here.

We didn't run a full review of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse but we did run a piece on our first impressions here.



BenQ Zowie S1 and S2

Credit: BenQ

Where brands like Logitech and Razer have always looked to pack as much into their mice, BenQ's Zowie sub-brand has always been more concerned with strong fundamentals. The new Zowie S1 and Zowie S2 both continue this trend. You won't find much in the way of fancy RGB lightning or customisable macro keys.

The thing you will find is simplicity. In a world where things like gaming mice and keyboards are often overcomplicated, there's something to be said for a humble plug-and-play mouse like the Zowie S1 and S2.



You can buy the Zowie S1 on Amazon here.



We haven't written a breakout review for the Zowie S1 and S2 yet but we've spent a few weeks testing them out and are far from disappointed with the results.



Yes, they lack the flair or features of some of the other options in this buyers guide. However, if you're after a simple and solid mouse that'll give you the performance you need with none of the fuss found in some of the other options, Zowie's latest are a superb way to go.



Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse

Credit: Logitech

The Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse is powered by a 16K DPI HERO sensor, weights 80g and boasts up to sixty-hours of usage per charge. It also supports customizable RGB lighting via Logitech’s Lightsync software suite and will play nice with the company’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse-mat.

The Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $249.



You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the Logitech Pro G Wireless Gaming Mouse, we said that “The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, while not without limitations, does come across as distinctly lacking in drawbacks. The limited RGB lighting and lack of textured grips are merely minor-gripes in the face of an otherwise-exceptional gaming mouse.”

You can read our full Logitech Pro G Wireless gaming mouse review here.



HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro

Credit: HyperX

The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro features 16K DPI, a Pixart PMW3389 sensor, 1000Hz polling rate and RGB lighting powered by HyperX’s Ngenuity software.



The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $89.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro, we concluded that “as usual, it’s the price that seals the deal here. If you’re looking to pick up a solid gaming mouse on the cheap, and for some reason can’t get your hands on the regular Pulsefire, rest assured that the Pulsefire FPS Pro will fit the bill.”

You can read our full HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse review here.

HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse

Credit: HP

The HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse features a 16K DPI sensor, Optical-mechanical switches, metal-braided cable, 1000Hz polling rate and supports customizable RGB lighting via HP’s Omen Command Center application.



The HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $129.99.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse, we concluded that “If you like the look of the HP Reactor, chances are you’ll like the reality even more. It’s a gaming mouse that takes a surprising amount of bets. And while not all of these bets pay off, they do serve to put HP in a really interesting position going forward.”

You can read our full HP Omen Reactor Gaming Mouse review here.

Razer Mamba Wireless (2018)

Credit: Logitech

Razer Mamba Wireless (2018) - What are the specs?



The Razer Mamba Wireless features a 16K DPI sensor, 50g acceleration, 1000Hz ultrapolling and integration with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting system. The 2018 Mamba gaming mouse also boasts a special Adaptive Frequency Technology that Razer claim ensures “the lowest-latency achievable”.



In Australia, the Razer Mamba Wireless is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $169.

You can buy it on Amazon here.



In our review of the Razer Mamba Wireless, we said that “If you’ve got $169 to burn and need to get your hands on a solid wireless gaming mouse, the new Razer Mamba Wireless is more than a contender. At this price-point, it’s probably the best-buy. If you’re willing to shop around and spend a little more, you might be able to get a little more. But if you’re after the obvious choice, this is it.”

You can read our full Razer Mamba Wireless review here.



What should you look for in a gaming mouse?

There are four key things you should look for in a gaming mouse.



The first is weight. Some people prefer lighter mice. Others prefer something heavier. While there are sometimes advantages to opting for something lightweight over the opposite, this is more a matter of personal preference and familiarity than anything else.



There are many good reasons to want a mouse that feels the way you expect a mouse to feel. For many, it's more to do with familiarity than it is any sort of inherent advantage to using one over the other.



Regardless, before you drop some serious cash on a gaming mouse, it's worth checking the weight of your current mouse and comparing it to whatever might come next.



The second is sensor type. For more information on this, check out the section below about how optical and laser sensors differ or our longer feature on the topic here.



The third is design. If you want something with extra buttons that you can program or customisable lighting and weights, you're going to want something like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. If you want something simpler and cleaner, that's where stuff like the Zowie S1 and S2 come in.



Some people like big mice. Other people like small mice. There are lots of different styles of mice available and its worth taking stock of the options before locking in your choice.



The fourth is software. If you already own a set of Razer headphones and a Razer keyboard, choosing to get a non-Razer branded gaming mouse means you'll probably have to install a second piece of a peripheral software on your PC. For many users, that's inconvenient and not all such software kits are created equal. Some are much more friendly and capable than others. For more information on the RGB lighting systems out there and which one is the best for gaming, check out this guide.



Whether or not you're willing to deal with the hassle of the software involved is absolutely something you should consider before buying your next gaming mouse.

Optical versus Laser: Which sensor technology is the best?

Optical mice are not as well suited for glossy surfaces (or glass) as a laser mouse would be. However, on the other hand, some laser mice have a tendency to pick up too much information, which can result in inaccurate data which can affect their reliability.



In earlier generations of modern gaming mice, there was more of a substantial difference between the level of DPI and polling rates available for optical and laser mice. However, these days, high-end specs are available across both sub-categories - making them equally viable for gaming.

Most of the time, the easiest solution is the best one. Unless you’ve got more specific requirements or demands, you’re usually best served by opting for the kind of mouse that best suits the environment you want to use it in.

