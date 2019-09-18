Foxtel to retire Foxtel Now mobile app and push customers towards Foxtel Go

Foxtel Now 1.png

Foxtel is looking to push customers of its streaming service from one app to another.

As of this week, Foxtel Now mobile app users will be directed to download and use the Foxtel GO app instead.

Foxtel Chief Product and Strategy Officer Alice Mascia says the company have "been investing in the Foxtel GO app to provide all our customers with the best of TV and on demand on their mobile device."



“By focussing on one app, we will also add more value for Foxtel Now customers by providing access to popular features and support from Foxtel GO that were previously unavailable on the Foxtel Now app."



This includes stuff like a preview screen to watch show trailers, an expanded Kids homepage and support for Android 10 and iOS 13.



If you're a Foxtel Now customer, you'll now be able to use the Foxtel Go app to cast content to a nearby screen. However, if you're a Foxtel Go customer, you'll have to pay an extra $15/month for the privilege.



There's no word yet on what this de-emphasis around Foxtel Now means for customers who rely on Foxtel's streaming box or the Foxtel Now app Android TV app (which is available exclusively to Sony TVs).



According to Mascia, “Foxtel GO means Foxtel customers and their families never need to miss out on big sporting moments or new drama, anytime, anywhere when they’re away from the big screen or away from home.”



You can read our review of the Foxtel Go app here.













