Logitech's new mouse has a lot of buttons

(PC World) on

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has announced the new G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse.

The new Logitech G604 features a 16K sensor, support for both low-latency Lightspeed wireless connectivity and conventional Bluetooth use and a whopping 15 programmable buttons - six of which are located next to the thumb rest.

As with most of Logitech's recent haul, the G604 can be customised and programmed using Logitech's new G-Hub software. When it comes to battery life, Logitech say you'll get 240 hours of Lightspeed usage out of a single charge or five and a half months if you're using Bluetooth.

“If you’re into games like Fortnite and WoW Classic, then this just might be the mouse you’re looking for,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming.

“The G604 Lightspeed was designed to have six thumb buttons, so you can play at your best, and fly through actions and tasks in a heartbeat, giving you complete control. When you combine this with our Lightspeed wireless technology you get freedom of movement to take your game even farther.”

In Australia, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed is expected to land in late September at an RRP of AU$169.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags logitechGaming MiceLightspeedG604 Lightspeed

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?