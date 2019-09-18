Logitech's new mouse has a lot of buttons

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has announced the new G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse.

The new Logitech G604 features a 16K sensor, support for both low-latency Lightspeed wireless connectivity and conventional Bluetooth use and a whopping 15 programmable buttons - six of which are located next to the thumb rest.



As with most of Logitech's recent haul, the G604 can be customised and programmed using Logitech's new G-Hub software. When it comes to battery life, Logitech say you'll get 240 hours of Lightspeed usage out of a single charge or five and a half months if you're using Bluetooth.



“If you’re into games like Fortnite and WoW Classic, then this just might be the mouse you’re looking for,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming.



“The G604 Lightspeed was designed to have six thumb buttons, so you can play at your best, and fly through actions and tasks in a heartbeat, giving you complete control. When you combine this with our Lightspeed wireless technology you get freedom of movement to take your game even farther.”

In Australia, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed is expected to land in late September at an RRP of AU$169.



