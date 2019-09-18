Giveaway: Enter to win a Huawei MateBook 13

Who wouldn't want a free laptop??

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

We’ve partnered with Huawei for our next giveaway—a MateBook 13 bundle including everything you would need for working on this great laptop! Earlier this year Mark Hachman reviewed the MateBook 13 and gave it 4 stars out of 5, saying he appreciated the performance of the discrete GPU and the solid build construction in a compact footprint.

Now you can get a MateBook 13 featuring a Intel Core i7-8565U, Nvidia GeForce MX150, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is bundled with a Huawei Bluetooth Mouse, MateDock 2, and canvas sleeve.

Huawei MateBook 13 giveaway Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

All you have to do to sign up for free is enter with your email in the Gleam widget below. You can receive extra entries by following one of our video/social channels, but it’s not necessary! Only legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, or Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to win.

The contest ends at noon on September 25th, and the winner will be notified via email provided to sign up. Good luck!

Huawei MateBook 13 giveaway

Adam Patrick Murray

PC World (US online)
