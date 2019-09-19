Samsung's ultra-fast new PCIe 4.0 SSDs 'never die'

Samsung's new U.2 SSD tops out at 30.72TB and will "never die" on you

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung said new software for its latest PCIe 4.0 SSDs make them so reliable, they can essentially “never die.”

Three new software features were announced in total, with two tied to data integrity: a virtualization technology dubbed “V-NAND machine learning technology” to verify data, and “fail-in-place.” Officials said FIP allows an SSD continue running normally even during chip-level failures.

Fail-in-place can detect a failed or failing NAND chip, check for damaged data, and then move that data to undamaged parts of the drive. Samsung cited its 30.72TB PM1733 SSD, which contains 512 NAND chips inside. If any of those 512 chips failed, lit would continue to roll along.

Yes, if you saw the 30.72TB capacity, you can guess the SSD isn’t intended to be sold to consumers. The PM1733 is a PCIe 4.0 drive, which mean it’s best paired with a newer AMD-based Epyc server that supports PCIe 4.0 speeds. 

No price was announced for the PM1733 last month, but it’ll come in the U.2 form factor in capacities of 0.96TB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, 15.36TB and 30.72 TB.

Samsung will also offer an add-in board of Half Height, Half Length (HHHL) as well with lower capacities of 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB and 15.36TB. The U.2 SSDs are rated at 6,400MBps reads and 3,800MBps writes. The HHHL cards are rated at 8,000MBps reads and 3,8000MBps writes. Samsung didn’t detail the performance advantage of the HHHL card but the connector looks to be a x8 PCIe 4.0 connection versus the standard x4 PCIe 4.0 of the U.2 drive.

Samsung will also offer another PCIE 4.0-based SSD called the PM1735 that will feature less capacity as the PM1733, but three times the drive writes per day.

Although none of the drives or software are aimed toward consumers, the fact that Samsung has PCIe 4.0 SSDs on tap for data center customers likely means a PCIe 4.0 consumer can’t be too far off.

samsung pm1733 pcie gen4 nvme ssd hhhl card type Samsung

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?