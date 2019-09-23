Best gaming headset: Logitech vs Plantronics vs Razer vs HyperX

Credit: Roccat

All the best gaming headphones or headset consist of the same three qualities.



They sound good, they make you sound good and they're comfortable to wear over the long haul. Everything else is ultimately a luxury - no matter how many RGB lights are involved.



Glowing lights can't cover up bad found, and nobody wants their gaming experience to sound shoddy. It breaks the immersion and, if you’re playing online, the difference between a good and bad gaming headset can sometimes mean the difference between winning or losing a match.



Here are our picks for the best gaming headsets you can buy in 2019:



Best Gaming Headphones

Logitech G Pro X

Credit: Logitech

Built on the solid foundation established by last year’s Logitech G Pro headset, Logitech’s new Pro X delivers better looks, superior sound and clearer communication.



Like their predecessors, the Logitech G Pro X come powered by a 50mm hybrid-mesh driver. However, unlike their less-premium counterpart, the Pro X rounds out those internals with DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound support and a more premium design. It’s not quite a game-changer but it does help justify the higher price.



In Australia, the Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset is priced at AU$249.

You can buy the Logitech G Pro X through via , Amazon and JB Hi-Fi.



The other thing that the higher price-tag attached to the Logitech G Pro X headsets gets you is integration with Blue's new VO!CE software. Developed by Blue and enabled through Logitech's G HUB software, Blue VO!CE offers up a bevy of real-time microphone effects that enable for cleaner and more professional-sounding voice communication when using the



The sum total here is a gaming headset that doesn't just sound better but one that makes you sound better. In his full review, PC World’s Hayden Dingman wrote that “Logitech’s G Pro X is the company’s best headset yet.” We came away similarly ecstatic in our own hands-on feature.



Sennheiser GSP-600

Credit: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser GSP-600 is an over-ear wired headset that comes equipped with dynamic drivers, a pivot-friendly noise-canceling microphone and an adjustable headband.



The Sennheiser GSP-600 is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of AU$399.

You can buy the Sennheiser GSP-600 through Mwave, Scorptec and Sennheiser direct.

In our review of the Sennheiser GSP-600, we said that “the Sennheiser GSP 600 lives up the brand’s pedigree for sound quality but fails to seal the deal on other fronts. As far as gaming headsets go, there are more comfortable headsets out there, cheaper headsets out there and headsets that offer a more immersive gaming experience overall through RGB integration.”

You can read our full Sennheiser GSP-600 review here.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

Credit: HyperX

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a wired gaming headset that delivers 2.1-channel stereo audio via 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and a has a frequency range of 13Hz–27,000Hz. It also comes with a two year warranty and fabric carry pouch.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of AU$169.

You can buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha on Amazon here.

In our review of the HyperX Cloud Alpha, we said that “They’re the best gaming headset the brand have added to their roster yet. If you think the hype around the dual-chambered design sounds good, let me tell you, the real thing sounds even better.”

You can read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review here.



Best Wireless Gaming Headphones

Razer Nar

Credit: Razer

Razer's Nari headset don't just bring solid specs and wireless connectivity to the table, they bring a ton of features. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find any set of gaming headphones out there that tries this many different things. It's got a set of 50mm neodymium drivers, 8 hours of battery life and a chimeric design that pulls together elements from the Razer's Man O' War, Kraken and Thresher headsets.



These familiar elements are rounded out by Hypersense haptic feedback, cooling gel-enhanced earcups and THX spatial audio.



In Australia, the Razer Nari is priced at an RRP of $349.95.



You can buy the Razer Nari through Razer, Amazon and JB Hi-Fi



In our review of the Razer Nari we said that "the Razer Nari Ultimate sometimes feels less like a great haptic gaming headset and more of a great gaming headset with haptics thrown in for good measure."



You can read our full review of the Razer Nari here.



Sennheiser GSP 670

Credit: Sennheiser

Read more: Sennheiser PC 360 G4ME headset

Aesthetically, the Sennheiser GSP 670 do away some of the bright reds and silver linings found in the GSP 600 to mixed-results. However, if we're going to talk about the design on Sennhesiers' latest gaming headset, we have to talk about the elephant in the room.



In Australia, the Sennheiser GSP 670 are priced at an RRP of AU$499.

You can buy them through Sennheiser here.



The Sennheiser GSP 670 promise to deliver the "gaming for audiophiles" fidelity found in its predecessors but without wires. The gaming headset features a closed acoustic design, a noise-cancelling boom mic, suede-like earpads with leatherette edges and 20-hours of battery life when used via Bluetooth.



The Sennheiser GSP 670 also support virtual 7.1 surround sound through Sennheiser's Gaming Suite software.



Best Cheap Gaming Headphones

Plantronics RIG 500 Pro

Credit: Plantronics

The Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition headphones boast dynamic 50mm drivers and built-in noise cancelling. Weighing just 323 grams, the RIG 500 Pro also comes bundled with a code for Dolby Atmos and Plantronics new RIG Volume Dial.

Compatibility is another big pillar here, as the RIG 500 Pro is compatible with Playstation 4, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Laptop and PC. No matter what kind of gamer you are, chances are you can get the most out of the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro.

The Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition is priced at an Australian recommended retail price of $200. However, their price has fallen significantly since then.



You can buy the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition on Amazon here.



Read more: Logitech Gaming Headset G330

In our review of the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition we said that “No, the RIG 500 Pro don’t sound as good or feel quite as comfortable as a Sennheiser. No, it doesn’t have the RGB integration of a Razer. Still, for the more-affordable price, the RIG 500 Pro picks all the right fights and ticks all the right boxes.”

You can read our full Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition review here.



HyperX Cloud Core Stinger

Credit: HyperX

The HyperX Cloud Core Stringer is pretty close the cheapest set of gaming headphones you can buy from a major peripheral brand. They feature 40mm drivers, an electret condender microphone and compatibility with pretty much every gaming console and PC out there (via a 3.5mm headphone jack). It’s also particularly light at 215g.

In Australia, local pricing for the HyperX starts at AU$69.

You can buy the HyperX Cloud Core Stinger on Amazon here.



In our full review, we said that "The HyperX Cloud Core Stinger is as much a console gaming headset as it is an entry-level one. Right up-front, it’s designed for console gamers on a budget. Both in form and function, the focus is more on essentials than luxuries here."

You can read our full review of the HyperX Cloud Core Stinger here.



