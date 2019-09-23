Oppo's SuperVOOC 2.0 is stupidly-fast

(PC World)

Credit: Oppo

Oppo have shown off the next iteration of their VOOC fast-charging tech and (finally) moved to embrace wireless charging

SuperVOOC 2.0 - which is due to debut with the Reno Ace - will allow Oppo to charge a 4000mAh smartphone battery in just 30 minutes. By comparison, SuperVOOC 1.0 (which debuted in the supercharged Oppo's Find X) was capable of charging a a 3400mAh battery in 35 minutes.

How does it compare to Samsung and Huawei? Pretty well actually.

Fast-charging has always been something that Oppo have done really well and SuperVOOC 2.0 may well seem them maintain their lead. The Galaxy Note 10+ supports 45W wired charging. The newly-announced Mate 30 Pro supports 40W wired fast-charging. The SuperVOOC 2.0-enabled Reno Ace supports 65W fast-charging.

Oppo say that "Building on previous super Flash Charge technology, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0adopted customized and advanced components, design, and manufacturing process to improve charging efficiency while suppressing heat generation,delivering a superb charging experience. OPPO SuperVOOC 2.0 also adopted the Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors, which effectively shortens charging time and further reduces adapter size."

The move from a fast fraction of the charge to a full charge is also more significant than it may appear.

Very few fast-charging technologies cite full-charge times as a metric, since the charging speed usually tapers off after a certain point. In that sense, SuperVOOC 2.0 seems genuinely exceptional.

According to Zhang Jialiang, head of OPPO’s flash charge team, “VOOC Flash Charge technology has reshaped the way people view charging and allowed OPPO to bring the ultimate charging experience to more than 145 million users worldwide to date."

Oppo are also finally set to introduce wireless charging in the form of new 30W Wireless VOOC charging. To date, no Oppo smartphone has featured the Qi wireless charging found in other devices.

Back at this year's Mobile World Congress, Oppo told PC World it will embrace wireless charging when it realises perfection. The company's new 30W VOOC Wireless tech is said to be capable of charging a 4000mAh battery in 80 minutes.

No Oppo devices featuring the VOOC Wireless have been announced yet but, when they do arrive, they'll also be compatible with both 5W and 10W Qi chargers.

Fergus Halliday
