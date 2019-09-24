Hisenses' fancy "Laser TV" finally arrives in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Hisense

Hisense is finally bringing their unique (and expensive) short-throw projector-based Laser TV to Australian consumers.

From the end of this month, the Hisense 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Dual Colour Laser TV with HDR will be available through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys for an RRP of AU$19,999. This high-end price-tag makes it even more expensive than Samsung and Sony's first 8K TVs.

The "TV" itself is a portable projection system that consists of three discrete components, including a screen and subwoofer. To make setting up the Laser TV a little easier, Hisense are including a "White Glove" installation and delivery with all orders.

Regardless, the bulk of the work is being done by the main unit - essentially a short throw projector - which runs on Hisense's VIDAA smart TV operating system and can project image from a distance of as little as 20-30cm from the wall.

The Hisense Laser TV supports both HDR10 and 4K content, boasts a TV tuner and also includes a built-in JBL speaker system.

Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing for Hisense Australia, says that “to date, Australians have never been offered a television of this calibre."

"This extra-large, 100-inch offering reimagines the TV experience and delivers a new type of cinema at-home with its breathtaking resolution, stunning detail and incredible vibrancy. 

According Iannuzzi, “Hisense has invested heavily in the research and development of its proprietary laser technology, and the result is a truly innovative and exceptional premium TV - one that provides an unparalleled at-home cinema experience, and, of course, more screen than ever before.”

The Hisense 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Dual Colour Laser TV with HDR will be available through JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys for an RRP of AU $19,999 from the end of September.

Fergus Halliday
