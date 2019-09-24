IKEA's first set of Sonos speakers are finally available in Australia

Credit: IKEA

Australian IKEA shoppers can finally get their hands on the first two Symfonisk Wi-Fi speakers.



Announced earlier in the year, the Symfonisk speaker lineup will be available locally from the 27th of September.



Framed as the first collaboration between Sonos and IKEA, the range consists of two products. There's a lamp speaker (AU$269) and book-shelf speaker (AU$149).



Both products are compatible with any Sonos Wi-Fi speakers you might already own and can be controlled through the Sonos app.

IKEA Australia spokesperson Ryan Burman says, “Symfonisk has been one of the most highly-awaited and anticipated collaborations, so we are thrilled that the range is finally available for purchase in Australia."

"After seeing its success in other IKEA markets around the world, we understand that Symfonisk will play a vital role in our Lighting and Home Electronics business as Australians continue to integrate technology into their homes."



In Australia, the Symfonisk Table Lamp with Wi-Fi Speaker is priced at an RRP of AU$269 while the Symfonisk Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker weighs in at $149. Both are available in IKEA stores nationwide from the 27th of September.





