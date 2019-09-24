Xiaomi debut the 'surround screen' Mi Mix Alpha

(PC World) on

Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi have debuted a new concept smartphone where the display goes far beyond just curving at the edges.

Shown off alongside the new Mi 9 Pro 5G, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha features a unique display that wraps around the entire device sans a vertical stripe on the back that contains the rear camera.

The idea here is that, beyond just looking cool, you're able to use either side of the Mi Mix Alpha at any given moment - letting you use the powerful rear camera for selfies when needed. As is in vogue, the Mi Mix Alpha relies on a triple-lens configuration that consists of a 108-megapixel (!!!) primary lens, a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the Mi Mix Alpha is powered by all the usual suspects. You've got a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 40W wired fast-charging plus a 4050mAh battery.


Our take: Honestly, this thing looks wild. It's genuinely refreshing to see phone manufacturers really swing for wildly futuristic designs like the Mi Mix Alpha. Assuming all the potential problems with battery life, manufacturing costs and everyday durability play themselves out, it's a riot to imagine a future where zany form-factors of this kind are a) remotely affordable or b) commonplace.

Xiaomi say that they'll be selling the Mi Mix Alpha in very limited quantities. It'll go on-sale in China from December. No word on whether it'll ever come to Australia.

Tags XiaomiMi Mix Alpha

Fergus Halliday
