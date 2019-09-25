Your smart device could have Alexa and Cortana and Spotify—and a whole lot more

The Voice Interoperability Initiative could see multiple assistants living on a single smart device.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

A cluster of digital assistants you’ve probably never heard of—plus Spotify, Amazon’s Alexa, and Microsoft’s Cortana—are part of a new initiative enabling multiple wake words on a single device, including those running Windows 10.

Essentially, you’ll be able to ask a generic device for a particular service directly, such as telling Spotify to play a particular song. Today, assistants like Alexa serve as a concierge of sorts, requiring you to tell them to play a particular song using Spotify, as opposed to YouTube or some other service.

In fact, the new Voice Interoperability Initiative (VII) seems tailor-made for Windows 10 19H2, which includes the capability for multiple digital assistants to live on the lock screen. Originally, the target candidates were Microsoft’s own Cortana, of course, and Amazon Alexa, which went through a prolonged courtship before Alexa became integrated inside Windows 10. (You should be able to type or tell Cortana to launch Alexa inside the search bar right now. In 19H2, you should just be able to say “Hey Alexa” to trigger Amazon’s assistant.) 

The Voice Interoperability Initiative has similar goals. There’s a whole laundry list of providers and other technology companies involved: Amazon, Baidu, BMW, Bose, Cerence, ecobee, Harman, Logitech, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sonos, Sound United, Sony Audio, Spotify, and Tencent; telecommunications operators like Free, Orange, SFR, and Verizon; hardware solutions providers like Amlogic, InnoMedia, Intel, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, SGW Global and Tonly; and systems integrators like CommScope, DiscVision, Libre, Linkplay, MyBox, Sagemcom, StreamUnlimited and Sugr.

Of those, Alexa, Cortana, plus smaller assistants like Orange’s Djingo, Salesforce’s Einstein, and Spotify’s own voice-guided navigation are all part of the VII, according to the member companies. Google and Apple are decidedly not part of the initiative, however—at least not yet.

The Voice Interoperability Initative sounds like a lot of effort on the back end, all for a deceptively simple goal on the front end: simplifying the way you interact with digital assistants and services. But will it be ubiquitous, with Apple and Google on board? Time will tell.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?