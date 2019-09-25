Yubikey bring their Lightning-compatible security key to Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Yubikey

Australian consumers looking for an extra layer of device security can now grab Yubikey's 5Ci in Australia.

The new portable security key features a lightning port on one end and a USB Type-C connector on the other. This means it can easily be used with either or both iOS, Windows, MacOS and Android devices with relative ease. 

The YubiKey 5Ci can also be used with most popular password managers including 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Idaptive, Keeper Security and LastPass. It'll even play nice with the security-consious web browser, Brave.

Tim Murphy, Yubico’s Regional Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said in an increasingly mobile-first world, where users alternate between desktop machines and devices, the YubiKey 5Ci serves an important portable root of trust."

“We’re excited to be able to deliver the world’s first iOS-friendly security key on the market which offers strong, yet simple authentication over a Lightning connection, while still delivering a unified experience across other mobile, desktop or laptop devices.”

The Yubikey 5Ci is available now through the Yubikey website for AU$70.


Fergus Halliday
