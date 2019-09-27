HP unveils Chromebooks designed for the new Universal Stylus Initiative

While HP will make its own stylus, you'll be able to use any USI-compliant stylus with it.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: HP

HP said Thursday that the company will begin shipping its first Universal Stylus Initiative-enabled Chromebooks later this month, offering the option of either a Celeron or a quad-core Pentium chip inside.

HP will offer the HP Chromebook x360 12b for $359 and the HP Chromebook x360 14b for $379. As the names suggest, they will be 12-inch and 14-inch Chromebooks, with up to full 1080p displays, with specific consumer bents: B&O-powered audio on the 14b, for example. 

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) debuted Thursday as well, offering compatibility between various digital styluses. Essentially, the USI standard—supported by a dozen companies from Google, HP, Intel, and a host of stylus makers—will mean that you’ll be able to take your USI stylus and be assured that it will work on a range of various digital devices. HP will make its own pen, the HP Rechargeable USI Pen, which is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $69.99.

While HP says that both Chromebooks will have Pentium options, the only processor their spec sheets list is a Celeron, however. The spec sheets also list just one display option.

HP Chromebook x360 (12b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

  • Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 768) IPS, 220 nits
  • Processor:  1.1GHz N4000 Celeron
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4
  • Graphics: UHD620
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC
  • Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5
  • Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack
  • Battery: 40.31Wh
  • Dimensions: 10.71 in. x 8.50 in. x 0.68 in.
  • Weight: 2.98 lb 
  • Color: Ceramic white
hp chromebook x360 12b frontleft HP

HP’s Chromebook x360 12b.

HP Chromebook x360 (14b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

  • Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 912) IPS, 235 nits
  • Processor:  1.1GHz N4000 Celeron
  • Memory: 4GB LPDDR4
  • Graphics: UHD600
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC
  • Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5
  • Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack
  • Battery: 47Wh
  • Dimensions: 12.76 in. x 8.90 in. x 0.74 in.
  • Weight: 3.48 lb 
  • Color: Ceramic white
hp chromebook x360 14b mineralsilver ceramicwhite front HP

HP’s Chromeboo x360 14b.

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
