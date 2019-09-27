HP unveils Chromebooks designed for the new Universal Stylus Initiative

While HP will make its own stylus, you'll be able to use any USI-compliant stylus with it.

HP said Thursday that the company will begin shipping its first Universal Stylus Initiative-enabled Chromebooks later this month, offering the option of either a Celeron or a quad-core Pentium chip inside.

HP will offer the HP Chromebook x360 12b for $359 and the HP Chromebook x360 14b for $379. As the names suggest, they will be 12-inch and 14-inch Chromebooks, with up to full 1080p displays, with specific consumer bents: B&O-powered audio on the 14b, for example.

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) debuted Thursday as well, offering compatibility between various digital styluses. Essentially, the USI standard—supported by a dozen companies from Google, HP, Intel, and a host of stylus makers—will mean that you’ll be able to take your USI stylus and be assured that it will work on a range of various digital devices. HP will make its own pen, the HP Rechargeable USI Pen, which is expected to be available in November for a starting price of $69.99.

While HP says that both Chromebooks will have Pentium options, the only processor their spec sheets list is a Celeron, however. The spec sheets also list just one display option.

HP Chromebook x360 (12b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 768) IPS, 220 nits

12.0-inch (1,366 x 768) IPS, 220 nits Processor: 1.1GHz N4000 Celeron

1.1GHz N4000 Celeron Memory: 4GB LPDDR4

4GB LPDDR4 Graphics: UHD620

UHD620 Storage: 32GB eMMC

32GB eMMC Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5

802.11ac/Bluetooth 5 Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack

2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack Battery: 40.31Wh

40.31Wh Dimensions: 10.71 in. x 8.50 in. x 0.68 in.

10.71 in. x 8.50 in. x 0.68 in. Weight: 2.98 lb

2.98 lb Color: Ceramic white

HP HP’s Chromebook x360 12b.

HP Chromebook x360 (14b-ca0010nr) basic specs:

Display: 12.0-inch (1,366 x 912) IPS, 235 nits

12.0-inch (1,366 x 912) IPS, 235 nits Processor: 1.1GHz N4000 Celeron

1.1GHz N4000 Celeron Memory: 4GB LPDDR4

4GB LPDDR4 Graphics: UHD600

UHD600 Storage: 32GB eMMC

32GB eMMC Wireless: 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5

802.11ac/Bluetooth 5 Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack

2 USB-C 3.1 (Power Delivery, DisplayPort), 1 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, 3.5mm jack Battery: 47Wh

47Wh Dimensions: 12.76 in. x 8.90 in. x 0.74 in.

12.76 in. x 8.90 in. x 0.74 in. Weight: 3.48 lb

3.48 lb Color: Ceramic white

HP HP’s Chromeboo x360 14b.