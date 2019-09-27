Optus add a few more 5G handsets to their roster

Optus customers will now be able to use the Reno 5G and the Galaxy S10 5G on the telco's next generation mobile network.

As of this morning, Optus's 5G handset lineup has grown by two sizes. Previously, 5G early-adopters on the Optus network had only one option: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.



Now, they'll be able choose between the former and Oppo's Reno 5G and the Galaxy S10 5G - both of which launched earlier this year on Telstra's network. You can check out our review of the Oppo Reno 5G here.

Of course, the catch here is that the actual experience of using Optus' growing 5G network right now does come with more than its fair share of caveats. For example, the current terms and conditions note that "In-building 5G coverage is not currently available" and that "local conditions, including number of users, building materials and terrain may impact your ability to connect to the Optus 5G network and the speed you experience."

The current footprint of Optus' 5G network is also quite small, even when compared to Telstra's own budding 5G network. For more information on buying a 5G phone, check out our guide here.



Optus Head of Product, Shawn Van Graan, said “Optus is excited to be offering the latest high-performance smartphones that will be 5G-capable mobile phones on some of the most competitive plans in market."

"Optus continues to focus on rolling out its 5G network with close to 200 mobile sites live. We will make further announcements on our 5G mobile plans coming weeks.”

Out of the gate, Optus are offering the Galaxy S10 5G (with 256GB of on-board storage) on a 36 month My Plan Plus plan for $110 per month with 80GB + 20GB bonus of included monthly data. They're even throwing in a free Galaxy Watch Active for those who sign up before the 7th of October. For more info and alternate plans, visit the Optus website.



Optus' Reno 5G plans start at a slightly-cheaper price-point. You can grab it on a 36 month My Plan Plus plan for $90 per month with 80GB + 20GB bonus of included monthly data.



As with the S10 5G, there's an bundled bonus in the form of a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones. This offer only applies to consumers who sign up before the 24th of October. For more info and alternate plans, visit the Optus website.

