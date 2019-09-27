Plantronics bolster their true wireless BackBeat lineup

Plantronics has announced a trio of new true wireless headphones ahead of the holiday season.

Heading up the range, you've got the BackBeat Pro 5100. They're pretty much the inverse of last year's BackBeat Fit 3100.

Rather than opt for a workout-friendly feature set, the new Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100 are pitched as a lighter, cheaper and longer-lasting alternative to Jabra's true wireless options. 

They feature a super lightweight form-factor, noise-cancelling microphones (for phone calls) and six and a half hours of playback per charge. There's another thirteen hours of usage contained on the charger case, bringing the total usage time to just shy of 20 hours.

In Australia, the BackBeat Pro 5100 are AU$299 through JB Hi-Fi and Plantronics directly.

The BackBeat Fit 3150 and BackBeat Fit 3200 feel similarly reflexive.

The BackBeat Fit 3150 is the option for those who likes the non-occlusive audio playback of the BackBeat Fit 3100 but want a little more battery life. They're sweat-proof, IP57 water-resistant and will give you eight hours of music playback on a single charge. The carry case adds another 16 hours of usage to the mix.

Credit: Plantronics

Meanwhile, the BackBeat Fit 3200 take things in the other direction. They've got the same water and sweat resistance found in the 3150 but they opt for a more-occlusive noise-isolating design that helps keep outside noise away from the results produced by the 13.5mm drivers inside each earbuds. As with the BackBeat Fit 3150, you get eight hours of playback on the buds plus another 16 on the charger case.

“People want to enjoy their music on the go. They expect an audio solution that fits in seamlessly with their lifestyle, whether they be at the gym, in the office, jet-setting or on their daily commute,” said Peter Petrides, Director of Consumer APAC, Plantronics.

Credit: Plantronics

“The new additions to the BackBeat PRO and FIT families have been designed with all-day comfort and portability in mind, offering outstanding sound and voice quality for the most discerning listeners.”

In Australia, both the BackBeat Fit 3150 and BackBeat Fit 3200 are priced at AU$249 and available through JB Hi Fi, Rebel Sports and Plantronics.

For our round-up of the best true wireless earbuds, click here.

Fergus Halliday
